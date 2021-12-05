Advertisement
Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile incident in Ottawa's west end
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 7:39PM EST
An Ornge air ambulance transported a man to the Ottawa Hospital after a snowmobile incident in Ottawa's west end on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Paramedic Service)
A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was thrown off a snowmobile in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to the area of March Valley Road and Cameron Harvey Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday for a snowmobile incident.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the victim was thrown off the snowmobile.
Paramedics treated the victim for lower extremity injuries on the scene, and he was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.