Man suffered serious injuries in ByWard Market incident

Ottawa paramedics say a man suffered serious injuries in a "trauma incident" in the ByWard Market overnight.

Few details have been released after emergency crews responded to a call in the market area at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was listed in serious but stable condition at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Paramedics referred CTV News Ottawa to police for further information. An officer in the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit told CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon that more information would be released later in the day, but no information had been released by 5:30 p.m.