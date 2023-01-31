Man stabbed to death in south Ottawa apartment
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment in the city's south end overnight.
Ottawa police said they were called to the building on Saratoga Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman injured.
"The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital," police said in a tweet.
The 10-storey apartment building is in the 2700 block of Saratoga Place, just south of Hunt Club Road and west of Bank Street.
The death is the city's first reported homicide of 2023.
More to come...
