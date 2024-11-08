OTTAWA
    Man seriously injured in hit and run collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Ottawa's south end, police say

    Ottawa police continue to investigate a collision involving a cyclist on Bank Street at Ledbury Avenue early Friday morning. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live) Ottawa police continue to investigate a collision involving a cyclist on Bank Street at Ledbury Avenue early Friday morning. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live)
    A cyclist is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash in Ottawa's south end, according to police.

    Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist on Bank Street at Ledbury Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

    An Ottawa Paramedic Service's spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live paramedics transported a man in his 20s to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

    The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving the driver of a vehicle and a cyclist.

    "There is no description of the vehicle at this time, only that it may have left the scene northbound on Bank Street," police said.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact 613-236-1222, ext. 2256.

    The northbound lanes of Bank Street were closed between Johnston Road and Kitchener Avenue for several hours while police investigated.

