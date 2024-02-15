Man rescued from Ottawa River after car falls into water in Gatineau, Que.

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a vehicle fell into the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

Jacques-Cartier Street is closed to traffic between Saint-Louis and Prince Albert streets after the car fell into the river at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that officers received a call indicating a vehicle had fallen into the river.

"Following rapid intervention by the Service de Sécurité Incendie de la Ville de Gatineau, a man was rescued from the waters of the Ottawa River," police said.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and people are asked to avoid the area.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle

La rue Jacques-Cartier est fermée à la #circulation entre les rues Saint-Louis et du Prince-Albert en raison d'une enquête concernant d'un véhicule tombé dans la rivière peu avant 8 h 30 ce matin.



Secteur à éviter.



Policiers sur place. — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) February 15, 2024

