

CTV Ottawa





A man was taken to hospital after being injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting in Vanier.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night, three men confronted another man in the Burger King at Montreal Road and Hannah Street. A verbal altercation ensued, followed by the suspects shooting the victim multiple times. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three suspects fled the scene and remain at large. Police say the victim is known to them and believe the suspects and victim also knew each other.

The Guns and Gangs unit is investigating.