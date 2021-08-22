OTTAWA -- An employee of Hucks Marina and Resort in Rockport, Ont. has died after he was struck by a falling tree this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to Hucks Marina and Resort, just outside of Gananoque, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa a tree fell on top of a 64-year-old man from Augusta Township. The man succumbed to his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

Police say there were high winds in the area Saturday afternoon as a storm moved through the region.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Gananoque-Mallorytown region Saturday afternoon.