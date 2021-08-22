Advertisement
Man dies after being struck by a falling tree in Rockport, Ont.
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 11:41AM EDT
OTTAWA -- An employee of Hucks Marina and Resort in Rockport, Ont. has died after he was struck by a falling tree this weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to Hucks Marina and Resort, just outside of Gananoque, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa a tree fell on top of a 64-year-old man from Augusta Township. The man succumbed to his injuries.
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.
Police say there were high winds in the area Saturday afternoon as a storm moved through the region.
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Gananoque-Mallorytown region Saturday afternoon.