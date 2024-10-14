OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say

    Ottawa police investigating a possible assault in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2024. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police investigating a possible assault in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2024. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.

    The Homicide Unit is investigating after officers were called to the 100 block of Queen Street, near O’Connor Street, in response to a burn victim just after 6 a.m.

    "The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation," police said on X, calling it a “serious assault investigation” Monday morning.

    The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time. Police say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News