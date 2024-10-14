Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say

The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.

The Homicide Unit is investigating after officers were called to the 100 block of Queen Street, near O’Connor Street, in response to a burn victim just after 6 a.m.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation," police said on X, calling it a “serious assault investigation” Monday morning.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time. Police say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.