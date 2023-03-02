Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion

A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.

Kody Troy Crosby has been charged with four counts each of criminal neglience causing bolidy harm and arson causing bodily harm, Ottawa police said Thursday.

Crosby is also charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage. He is also charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

The explosion on Feb. 13 destroyed four homes that were under construction and damaged many more in a wide radius.

Nearly 30 households were displaced for several days. Eighteen families were allowed back in their homes and found damage both inside and outside their houses.

Ten other families remained displaced as of last week.

Crosby is due to appear in court Thursday morning.

