Man charged with attempted murder after assault in Morrisburg, Ont., OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old man is facing charges following a serious assault in Morrisburg earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home on Carraway Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported assault.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was stabbed. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and her injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening, according to police.

On Thursday, the OPP announced a 35-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawfully in a dwelling/house, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police say the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The two knew each other, but police did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle