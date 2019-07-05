

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged 23-year-old Moadd Maadani with second degree murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Maadani. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Maadani is described as a Middle Eastern man, about six feet tall and 160 pounds. He as short black hair and a dark chin strap beard.

Kabuya-Ntumba was killed during the early morning of July 1st on Dalhousie Street between York Street and George Street. Kabuya-Ntumba played for St. Patrick's High School, often leading the team to OFSAA championships.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.