Ottawa Police say one person has been apprehended after what appears to have been a "forcible confinement" at a business in Greely. The disturbance was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning between two males and over by 6 a.m. Police say one man was hiding in an area of D Squared Construction on Hiram Street when police apprehended him. A knife was also seized at the time.