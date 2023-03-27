Man accused of exposing himself at Ottawa high school sports event

Ottawa police are releasing photos of a man who is accused of exposing himself in public because investigators believe the suspect may have been involved in other incidents.

The investigation stems from an incident at Canterbury High School on March 8. Police claim that a man entered the school at around 7:30 p.m. during a sporting event and exposed his genitals. He ran away after a bystander confronted him.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board for comment.

A suspect was arrested last Thursday.

John Nicol, 35, is charged with voyeurism, committing an indecent act in public, being nude and exposed to the public on private property, and mischief. He is also facing a theft charge. He remains in custody.

Police said Monday his photo is being released because there may have been other incidents and police are looking for any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca