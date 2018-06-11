

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition in the trauma centre after being run over by a bulldozer at a west-end construction site.

Paramedics say they were called to area of the 417 at Maitland at around 10:39 a.m. Monday.

The man was conscious when Paramedics arrived, but he had serious injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen.

10:39 M20s ran over by bulldozer near 417/Maitland at construction site. Conscious with serious leg, pelvis and abdominal injuries. Pt stabilized by paramedics and currently at @OttawaTrauma in critical condition. #Ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 11, 2018

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment.