Man, 20s, run over by bulldozer on worksite, Paramedics say
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s was critically injured after being run over by a bulldozer at a construction site on the 417 June 11, 2018.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:22PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition in the trauma centre after being run over by a bulldozer at a west-end construction site.
Paramedics say they were called to area of the 417 at Maitland at around 10:39 a.m. Monday.
The man was conscious when Paramedics arrived, but he had serious injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen.
10:39 M20s ran over by bulldozer near 417/Maitland at construction site. Conscious with serious leg, pelvis and abdominal injuries. Pt stabilized by paramedics and currently at @OttawaTrauma in critical condition. #Ottnews— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 11, 2018
CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment.