OTTAWA -- A 73-year-old resident of Madawaska Valley Township is facing charges of sexual assault and bestiality in connection to an alleged incident at a home in the township..

Ontario Provincial Police says an investigation was launched on May 1 into a sexual assault that occurred at a home.

The resident is charged with sexual assault, bestiality, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Police say the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identify of the victim in the case.