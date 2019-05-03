

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa is confirming an LRT train derailed at the Belfast Yard Friday morning.

Workers have been scrambling to get it back into place.

OC Transpo is set to provide an update at a press conference.

Testing of the Confederation Line trains is ongoing. There is no hard date for when the Confederation Line will be ready. The latest estimated date for when the Rideau Transit Group will be ready to hand the system over to the City is on or before June 30.

More to come…