LRT shut down from Hurdman to Blair after major infrastructure failure
Passengers leave the St. Laurent LRT station to board R1 buses after an overhead power component became loose Feb. 26, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Christina Pulickal / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says trains are stopped on the LRT from Hurdman to Blair because of a significant infrastructure failure.
"One of the components on the overhead catenary system has become loose east of St. Laurent Station. As a result, trains are unable to proceed," Transportation General Manager John Manconi said in a memo. "Crews have been dispatched to investigate and assess the work required to make repairs."
Trains were first stopped from St. Laurent to Blair, but OC Transpo later extended the line closure to Hurdman.
In a followup memo, Manconi said passengers were being evacuated "from the train [east of St. Laurent] to the buses that are there to accommodate them."
R1 bus service has been implemented between Hurdman and Blair Stations.
S1 service, which runs during the afternoon peak period, has been cancelled to provide buses for R1 service.
Trains continue to run between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Citizen Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said she's concerned about what will happen Thursday.
"The storm hasn't even really started. I mean it is snowing but it's Ottawa and it's not the heavy snow we were expecting,” she said. “I'm concerned now about what tomorrow will bring us."
Passengers reacted to the delays on social media.
This is a developing story. More to come...