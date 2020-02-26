OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says trains are stopped on the LRT from Hurdman to Blair because of a significant infrastructure failure.

"One of the components on the overhead catenary system has become loose east of St. Laurent Station. As a result, trains are unable to proceed," Transportation General Manager John Manconi said in a memo. "Crews have been dispatched to investigate and assess the work required to make repairs."

Trains were first stopped from St. Laurent to Blair, but OC Transpo later extended the line closure to Hurdman.

O-Train Line 1: R1 replacement bus service is now implemented from Hurdman to Blair. Regular train service is operating Tunney’s Pasture to Hurdman. https://t.co/MLfKMUK7Mv — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 26, 2020

In a followup memo, Manconi said passengers were being evacuated "from the train [east of St. Laurent] to the buses that are there to accommodate them."

O-Train Line 1: Customers from the train that is stopped east of St-Laurent are leaving the train and are being escorted to St-Laurent Station. Further updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 26, 2020

R1 bus service has been implemented between Hurdman and Blair Stations.

S1 service, which runs during the afternoon peak period, has been cancelled to provide buses for R1 service.

Trains continue to run between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Citizen Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said she's concerned about what will happen Thursday.

"The storm hasn't even really started. I mean it is snowing but it's Ottawa and it's not the heavy snow we were expecting,” she said. “I'm concerned now about what tomorrow will bring us."

Passengers reacted to the delays on social media.

Madness at St Laurent station. pic.twitter.com/tG0v3Hlibv — Ilan Shapiro (@i_shapiro) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come...