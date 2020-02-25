OTTAWA -- Environment Canada says Ottawa is the “bullseye” for a major winter storm moving into the region

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell spoke with CTV News Ottawa as the flurries began falling Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the forecast calling for up to 40 centimetres of snow to fall tonight into Thursday.

“We’ve had a lot of warm weather lately and unfortunately it’s payback time,” said Kimbell.

The forecast calls for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday night, with another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday.

“The low pressure system is coming from the southern United States. So it’s tracking across Kentucky and Pennsylvania this evening, and then across eastern Ontario and making a bullseye to Ottawa,” Kimbell said.

He adds that places like Navan, Russell and eastern parts of Ottawa may see different snowfall totals than areas like Kanata and Arnprior.

The City of Ottawa is warning motorists the Thursday morning commute will be slow.

Area Manager, Core Roads Bryden Denyes says over 500 pieces of equipment will be deployed to clear roads and sidewalks.

“Staff will be out all night treating the roads, sidewalks and the winter cycling network,” Denyes said Wednesday afternoon.

This is expected to be the largest storm of the year. The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 centimetres of snow on Feb. 7.

Denyes says “we’re well prepared for this. So, we’ve been preparing for this the past couple of days. Equipment, materials, staff are ready.”

Ottawa has received 163 centiemtres of snow so far this winter. During the same period last winter, Ottawa had received 269 centimetres of snow.

Kimbell warns that after the storm moves out of the region, strongly westerly winds will bring colder temperatures into Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to drop to minus 11C Thursday night, and minus 15C Friday night.