

CTV Ottawa





A 28-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with arson following a fire which destroyed a Wendy's fast food restaurant at Ottawa's Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre.

The accused has been identified as Steven Hanssen.

Hanssen faces the following charges:

* Arson endangering life

* Arson damage to property

* Breaching his court release conditions

Firefighters were called to 2545 Carling Avenue at the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre.

Several 911 calls were made around 12:15 a.m. reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the restaurant.

All customers and staff were evacuated from the building.

Wendy's employees were sent to the neighbouring Buster's Bar and Grill to stay warm.

There, witnesses say Ottawa Police arrested one person inside the bar about an hour after the fire had started.

Photos from the scene show the fire caused the partial collapse of the wall and roof.

Ottawa Police say a few people were treated at the scene by paramedics, some were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.