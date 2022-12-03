LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff and RTG, and a rise in daytime car thefts: Top five stories this week
The final report into Ottawa's light rail transit system concludes there was "egregious violations of the public trust', an Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct and a tire flies off a car on Hwy. 7.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The final report into Ottawa's light rail transit system concluded the construction and maintenance of the $2.1 billion project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw "egregious violations of the public trust."
Justice William Hourigan's report found that both the city of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group lost sight of the public interest during the project.
The commissioner's report lists several reasons for the problems with the LRT. He found that the city chose unproven technology for the trains, RTG didn't coordinate the work of its subcontractors, the city rushed the LRT system into service before it was ready due to political pressure, and RTG and its subcontractors did not provide adequate maintenance.
The report makes 103 recommendations to fix the problems with the Confederation Line and ensure the same mistakes aren't made on other large projects.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe directed city staff to develop an action plan to implement the report's key recommendations.
In his response to the report, Premier Doug Ford said the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
Ottawa's LRT train on Thursday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Steve Kanellakos stepped down as Ottawa's city manager two days before the public inquiry tabled the final report into Ottawa's light rail transit system.
In an email to council, Kanellakos said he informed Mayor Mark Sutcliffe that Monday would be his last day as city manager.
“I’m sure there will be speculation about the reasons for my departure at this time. This decision is mine and mine alone. No one asked me to leave. I’ve always deeply believed in leadership accountability. As City Manager, I am ultimately accountable for the performance of the organization. I have always deeply believed that my role is to have your backs and that it is my duty to accept ultimate responsibility for our performance,” he wrote.
Kanellakos said he did not know what the LRT report would say, "I do believe, based on the line of questioning and approach taken by the Commission, that the report will be critical of the City of Ottawa and City Staff."
Kanellakos was hired as city manager in 2016.
Council approved a motion from Sutcliffe to name City Treasurer Wendy Stephanson as interim city manager.
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos. (City of Ottawa)
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
James Bowie, who became known on Twitter this year for chronicling the court appearances of various 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, is the subject of an official complaint to the Law Society of Ontario.
The complaint alleges Bowie sent the woman "unsolicited intimate images, attempted to convince her to do illegal drugs with him, propositioned her, and offered legal services for sexual favours."
"These predatory acts violate multiple rules of professional conduct and were deeply harmful and offensive," the complaint said. "Mr. Bowie was seeking to prey on a vulnerable client."
CTV News called, emailed and texted Bowie to ask about the allegations in the complaint. He has not responded. CTV News also called his lawyer and has not heard back.
Bowie tweeted Tuesday evening, "It's fake. Just you wait. You'll see. It's fake."
None of the allegations have been proven.
Ottawa lawyer James Bowie is the subject of a complaint to the Law Society of Ontario. (Facebook)
'Thieves are getting brazen': Ottawa police warn of spike in daytime vehicle thefts at malls, grocery stores
Ottawa police are warning of a new trend heading into the holiday season of vehicles being stolen from parking lots at shopping malls, grocery stores and recreation and sporting venues in broad daylight.
"Thieves are getting brazen," Staff Sgt. Cathy Brown said in a statement.
"You may have your mind on your seasonal shopping list, but thieves are taking advantage of unattended vehicles in parking lots to steal your car, SUV or truck."
A total of 1,160 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa this year. Police tell CTV News Ottawa that 173 vehicles were reported stolen in November.
In a media release, police say there has been "a surge" of reported vehicle thefts from the parking lots of grocery stores, recreation and sporting venues and shopping malls during daylight hours.
An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7
Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.
Police say they investigated a collision on Highway 7 that was caused by a failure to retorque winter tires.
"When wheels separate from vehicles, it can be deadly," OPP said on Twitter.
Police are reminding people to retorque their wheels about 100 kilometres after a tire change.
OPP say a crash on Highway 7 was caused by a failure to retorque winter tires. (OPP)
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Three key talking points as Canada now looks ahead to 2026 World Cup
It was a monumental occasion when Canada stepped onto soccer’s biggest stage in Qatar, and while its World Cup campaign ended miserably, there is still hope moving forward. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the three talking points ahead of the next World Cup in 2026.
Canadians can write to Santa in the language of their choice, Canada Post says, after some express confusion
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Transport minister confident in a smooth holiday air travel season, despite expecting large volume of passengers
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the upcoming holiday travel season is sure to be a busy one, but that he’s working with air travel stakeholders to ensure the summer’s flight cancellations and lost luggage problems aren’t repeated.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
