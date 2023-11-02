Long-time Sparks Street jewellery store to close

Alyea's Jewellers will be closing its doors after 62 years in business.

A statement by the company on Thursday announced the owners of the Sparks Street landmark will be retiring after the lease expires in the next few weeks.

Alyea's owners, Hermann and Anne Wallner, have built a proud reputation – running the important destination for jewellery enthusiasts for over five decades.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the community and share in their special occasions. When people shop for jewellery, they are shopping for engagements, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions, generally their happiest times," Anne said.

“It was a tough decision, but it is time for the next chapter," Hermann added.

Alyea's Jewellers has a long history in Ontario, with the original store opening in Trenton, Ont. in 1939. The current location on the Sparks Street Mall opened in 1961.

Alyea's Jewellers will begin their "massive retirement and store-closing sale" on Nov. 2.

“We have marked everything down to clear, and look forward to seeing our many customers and friends before we close," Anne said.