OTTAWA -- Thousands of people converged on Parliament Hill and the streets of downtown Ottawa for the “No Peace Until Justice” march.

Chants of “Black Lives Matter”, “Enough is Enough”, “I can’t breathe”, and “No Justice, No Peace” filled the streets Friday afternoon.

On Parliament Hill, the crowd included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen. At one point during the speeches, Trudeau and his ministers took a knee in solidarity with the demonstrators.

Trudeau and the ministers take a knee #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kAk9ogHYp7 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) June 5, 2020

On the streets of Ottawa, several hundred people marched from Parliament Hill to the Senate of Canada Building, and then down Sussex Drive towards the U.S. Embassy.

CTV News Ottawa’s Katie Griffin reports some people took a knee on Sussex Drive

March has peacefully made its way to the U.S. embassy. You can hear thousands chanting all the way down Sussex. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/0aWadDbUAb — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) June 5, 2020

Organizers of “No Peace Until Justice” peaceful march had said the rally to denounce racism and police brutality would begin on Parliament Hill with speeches, before walking to the Senate of Canada Building and then to the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights Monument at Ottawa City Hall.

CTV News Ottawa's Saron Fanel was along Wellington Street as the march moved towards the Senate of Canada building.

March is on the move. People are handing out water and masks. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/f90CIMSGrB — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) June 5, 2020

Anti-racism march happening now in downtown Ottawa. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/4FZkiRurZq — Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) June 5, 2020

Organizers say water and face masks will be available for marchers at the rally.

A bucket with masks in it has been placed by #ParliamentHill for those participating in today's anti-black racism march. #ottnews @ctvottawa #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/RmCoaqinqI — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) June 5, 2020

Mayor Jim Watson has said he will attend the event after being invited by organizers earlier this week.

The march comes just over a week after the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers on the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“We will be walking to inspire policing change. We all see what is happening in the USA right now and the entire world is being shaken. Ottawa also have its share,” said Yvette Ashiri of the African Canadians Association of Ottawa and one of the organizers of "No Peace Until Justice."

“We want policing change. We want anti-Black racism to change.”

The Ottawa Police Service issued a statement on Thursday saying, “We respect the rights of our residents and community members to speak out when they see injustices and we understand the community’s deep pain and frustration. Our role is to provide a safe space for people to grieve and be heard.”

Ottawa Police will be closing roads during the rally, and police are working with Ottawa Public Health to ensure personal protective equipment is available to participants.

“We will be there to ensure your safety (Friday) and we will be there to hear you and to ensure your message is heard. We guarantee that right by supporting you and ensuring your safety,” said Insp. Frank D’Aoust.

Businesses prepare for the march

In downtown Ottawa, several businesses boarded up windows ahead of the rally.

Crews placed plywood over the windows at the CIBC on Rideau Street Thursday night.

Precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa Public Health is offering tips for safer participation in a march during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that people are hurting and voices need to be heard. We are listening,” OPH said on Twitter.

The health unit is recommending, “Those with pre-existing conditions, those over the age of 65 and others who are high-risk avoid participating in demonstration marches this weekend. Express your opinions online and you can use social media to show your solidarity instead.”

Ottawa Public Health offers tips for participants in the march:

During the march

Wear a cloth mask at all times

Wear ear plugs or noise protectors

Maintain physical distancing as much as possible

Make noise with drums or thunder sticks, as shouting can increase the spread of droplets

Regularly clean your hands

Avoid sharing with others (food, water, posters)

After the march

Remove and wash your clothes immediately

Shower as soon as you can

Disinfect any materials that you carried

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and go for testing if needed