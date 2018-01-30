

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod says she will not be running for leadership of the Ontario PC Party.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, MacLeod says she will instead focus on supporting interim leader Vic Fedeli.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the many Ontarians who have urged me to consider running for Progressive Conservative Party leader, and for Premier. I have, however, decided not to be a candidate for the leadership,” MacLeod says. “Despite the tumultuous events of the last week, I firmly believe our party has and will come away stronger and more focused on defeating Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals, so that we can begin the work of repairing our Province and rebuilding our economy.”

MacLeod also says Fedeli has named her the party’s new finance critic, a role Fedeli recently held.

“This is a key position given the damage the Wynne government has done to Ontario's finances and to our economy, and I look forward to holding the Wynne government to account on these important matters,” MacLeod says.

Her announcement comes hours after Fedeli announced his decision not to run for leadership of the PC Party. He, instead, wants to focus on internal party issues, to ensure a fair leadership contest.

Another figure who has been named as a possible leadership contender has also announced he will not be seeking the party leadership.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton says he will support any candidate running for leader, but will focus his own efforts on his bid for re-election as an MPP.

So far, the only confirmed candidate in the race to replace Patrick Brown is Doug Ford, former Toronto city councillor and the brother of late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.