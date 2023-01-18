Light snow to blanket Ottawa through the day

Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos

The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina