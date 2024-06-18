Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa, with the humidex to make it feel like 42

It's day two of the hot and humid weather in Ottawa, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 42 this afternoon.

The forecast calls for a high of 33 C today and 34 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the national capital region, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue today.

"Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through most of the week," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Daytime highs through much of the week are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 40 to 45. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 18 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30. Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes."

The first prolonged stretch of hot weather this summer has Ottawa's top doctor raising alarm bells.

"The heat that we are facing this week is life-threatening, it really is," Dr. Vera Etches, medical officer of health, told CTV News Ottawa.

"People will die if they're not able to keep their body cool."

Ottawa Public Health has entered into an "enhanced response," with staff deployed to monitor the public during this stretch of hot weather.

Relief from the hot and humid weather is expected to arrive on Saturday.

A full list of places to cool off can be found on the City of Ottawa website. Ottawa Public Health also provides an interactive map of cooling stations across the city.

"I am asking people to adjust your daily routines to stay cool and well hydrated," Etches said. "Knock on the doors of neighbours who don't regularly have a cool environment to live in, see if they need some help to cope in the hot weather."

"Take care to keep hydrated when at events; we know this is a busy time of events. Reduce strenuous activity and watch for signs of heat related illness."

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says a 'Heat Dome' is lingering over Ottawa and eastern Ontario, which is a large and persistent area of high pressure.

The 'Heat Dome' term began in 2021 when Environment Canada saw an "incredible juggernaut" of high pressure sitting over Alberta and British Columbia, according to Phillips.

"It's the size of this feature and this one is huge," Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

"Now this one has captured almost the continental eastern part of North America from Atlanta, Georgia to Atlantic Canada."

"It gets worse as it goes on and that's the problem, it's the duration. It takes a lot to move this thing out of the way. In Ottawa and Montreal, we are on the northern fringes of this Heat Dome but nevertheless we are going to see temperatures that are going to get up, I believe, tomorrow 34 degrees, that's about 9-10 degrees warmer than this time of the year."

Phillips says the amount of rainfall Ottawa has seen in April, May and June, combined with air from the Gulf of Mexico has created "a steam bath out there."

"The humidity, the high temperature, the humidex just makes for a very concerning, very dangerous kind of atmospheric situation. "

Ottawa forecast

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 33 C.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 23 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 34 C, with the humidex making it feel like 43.

A mix of sun and cloud expected on Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny. High 28 C.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.