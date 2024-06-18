1 person killed in two-vehicle crash west of Sharbot Lake, Ont.

One person is dead following a late night crash on Highway 7 west of Sharbot Lake, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a reported head-on collision involving a car and an SUV on Highway 7, between Hughes Road and Boulder Hill Road, just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say one person died from their injuries.

Five people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigation Team is assisting Frontenac OPP with the investigation.

The collision occurred on Highway 7, 25 kilometres west of Sharbot Lake and 80 kilometres north of Kingston.