Here's when you can bounce on the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' in Ottawa this summer

    You will be able to bounce on the world's biggest bouncy castle again this summer in Ottawa.

    The Big Bounce Canada has announced the "World's Largest Bouncy Castle" will be at Saunders Farm July 13-14 and July 19-21.

    "Start stretching Ottawa; the World's Largest Bounce House just got a whole lot bigger, better and bouncier to inflate Ottawa for two weekends," said a media release from Big Bounce Canada.

    There will be seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World's Largest Bounce House, the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, the incredible 900-plus foot-long obstacle course 'The Giant' and the customized sports area called 'Sport Slam.'

    “We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house!" Noa Visnich, tour manager of The Big Bounce Canada, said in a media release.

    "The Big Bounce Canada is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

    Saunders Farm is located on Bleeks Road in Ottawa.

    One ticket is for three hours. According to The Big Bounce Canada website, tickets start at $30 for the toddler session, $45 for the junior session and $52 for the adults only session.

