Ottawa- based Lee Valley Tools is expanding its family business into Quebec.

The Ottawa -based company will open a 25,000 -square- foot store in Centre Laval on October 3, 2018, its first expansion into that province.

Lee Valley Tools now operates retail outlets in 20 other locations throughout Canada, inlcuding the L.G Lee & Sons store in Almonte, Ontario.

President Robin Lee says retail stores are just as important as online sales and the mail order business.

"The nature of our product line, hand tools, hand engaging products, there's a physicality to the experience that you can only have in a retail store. So there's a place for the internet, there's a place for brick and mortar retail. And I think that retailers have to focus on experience. You know the social experience of shopping', Lee told CTV Ottawa.

Lee says given the nature of catalogue shopping, his company took years to ensure going into the French-language market was done right.

The company plans to open three more locations in Quebec.

Lee Valley Tools was founded by Leonard Lee in1978 focusing on gardening and woodworking tools.

It's popular Ottawa store is located on Morrison Drive in the city's west end.