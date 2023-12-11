Leasing now open for Zibi rental building in Ottawa

New co-living units in a building on Chaudière Island are available for leasing in Ottawa.

"Common at Zibi" is a 25-storey building that also includes affordable Ottawa Community Housing units and traditional suites.

The 48 co-living units are able to house up to five people each.

Those suites are fully furnished with private bedrooms and shared kitchens and living spaces.

The building has 19 affordable units, with one or two bedrooms, starting at $1,347. Two of these units are described as fully accessible "barrier-free" units.

There will be 140 market rental units.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative housing partnership between Zibi and OCH," said Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing. "Providing much-needed affordable and diverse housing options to the residents of Ottawa, in one of the most amazing locations in Ottawa, is a prime example of how public-private partnerships can work together to create inclusive and sustainable communities. We are proud to partner with Dream and Common to deliver an inclusive living experience that is accessible to the Ottawa community."

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa last month was just over $2,000.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe got a tour of the new building on Monday.

"It addresses environmental concerns, affordability, reconciliation and so much more," he said. "So, it really is a very special project and one that everyone in Ottawa should be excited about.

The building includes a rooftop terrace, a fitness centre, secure bike storage, co-working spaces, a theatre room, and a fully equipped party room and lounge.

The first residents of "Common at Zibi" are expected to move in next month.