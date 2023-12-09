OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa in November

    A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa surpassed $2,100 a month in November, as rents hit the highest levels of 2023.

    A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment last month in Ottawa was $2,112, up from $2,052 a month in October. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 8.4 per cent in November compared to November 2022.

    Statistics show the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment and condominium in Ottawa was $2,238 in November, the highest monthly average rent in Ottawa this year.

    The average asking rent in Ottawa in November was $1,730 for a bachelor, $2,542 for a two-bedroom apartment and $2.799 for a three-bedroom apartment.

    Across Canada, Rentals.ca and Urbanation report the average asking rent for all residential properties in Canada was $2,174 in November, down $4 from October's record high of $2,178.

    Vancouver has the highest average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada at $2,894, followed by Toronto at $2,601 and Mississauga at $2,359.

    The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston was $1,809 a month in November, the 11th highest rent in Canada.

    Average rent by month in Ottawa

    Here is a look at the average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa in 2023, based on data from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

    • January - $1,928
    • February - $1,969
    • March  - $1,925
    • April - $1,892
    • May - $1,982
    • June - $2,003
    • July - $1,979
    • August - $2,063
    • September - $2,051
    • October - $2,052
    • November - $2,112

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News