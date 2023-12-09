Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa in November
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa surpassed $2,100 a month in November, as rents hit the highest levels of 2023.
A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment last month in Ottawa was $2,112, up from $2,052 a month in October. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 8.4 per cent in November compared to November 2022.
Statistics show the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment and condominium in Ottawa was $2,238 in November, the highest monthly average rent in Ottawa this year.
The average asking rent in Ottawa in November was $1,730 for a bachelor, $2,542 for a two-bedroom apartment and $2.799 for a three-bedroom apartment.
Across Canada, Rentals.ca and Urbanation report the average asking rent for all residential properties in Canada was $2,174 in November, down $4 from October's record high of $2,178.
Vancouver has the highest average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada at $2,894, followed by Toronto at $2,601 and Mississauga at $2,359.
The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston was $1,809 a month in November, the 11th highest rent in Canada.
Average rent by month in Ottawa
Here is a look at the average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa in 2023, based on data from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.
- January - $1,928
- February - $1,969
- March - $1,925
- April - $1,892
- May - $1,982
- June - $2,003
- July - $1,979
- August - $2,063
- September - $2,051
- October - $2,052
- November - $2,112
