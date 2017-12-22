

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a late night fire at the Shepherds of Good Hope.

The fire broke out in the basement of the shelter on King Edward Avenue just before midnight.

Ottawa Fire says the fire started in a mattress.

One of the victims was removed from the building by firefighters.

Ottawa Paramedics say a 45-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.