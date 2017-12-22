Late night fire at Shepherds of Good Hope
Photo courtesy of @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 2:19AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 4:50AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a late night fire at the Shepherds of Good Hope.
The fire broke out in the basement of the shelter on King Edward Avenue just before midnight.
Ottawa Fire says the fire started in a mattress.
One of the victims was removed from the building by firefighters.
Ottawa Paramedics say a 45-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 256 King Edward Avenue, Shepherds of Good Hope. Fire was in a mattress in the basement. Fire is out and ventilation underway. One person removed by firefighters and in the care of Ottawa Paramedic Service. pic.twitter.com/wzOZ3Ll0rR— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 22, 2017