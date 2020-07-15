OTTAWA -- Last call on patios at bars and restaurants in the ByWard Market could be two hours earlier, starting this weekend.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury will introduce a motion at Council today to require patios in the ByWard Market to stop serving at 12 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleury says the motion is being presented after a recommendation from Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

Fleury tells CTV Morning Live that Ottawa Bylaw fined 16 bar and restaurant operators last Friday for violating the COVID-19 measures put in place to encourage physical distancing.

Fleury’s motion notes the call to move last call to 12 a.m. comes “in light of observed concerns regarding excessively dense congregating and the inability to undertake physical distancing in the ByWard Makret as a result of the differing patio closure hours.”

Fleury adds there’s been an “influx of patrons from outside of Ontario as a result of the decision by the province of Quebec to close all bars at 12 a.m.”

Last week, the Quebec Government announced all bars must stop serving at 12 a.m. as part of a series of moves to prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

If Fleury’s motion is passed, patios in the area bordered by St. Patrick Street, King Edward Avenue, Rideau Street and Sussex Avenue will be required to close at 12 a.m. Fleury says patios on private property, like rooftop patios, would be exempted.