Lanark man reported missing has been found
Ontario Provincial Police say a Lanark man who was reported missing Sunday has been located.
The man was reported missing Sunday morning. By the afternoon police said he had been found.
Since he has been found, CTV News has removed his name and photo from this article.
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. The billionaire has seemingly left no stone unturned during his whirlwind first month as "Chief Twit." Here is a look at the range of ways Musk (who is still, simultaneously, CEO of his other companies Tesla and SpaceX) has already left his mark on one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
Montreal
-
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train of Lights to visit Montreal Sunday night
After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has resumed its food bank tour and will stop in the Montreal area on Sunday night. The train will first visit Montreal's west end around 7 p.m. to offer a free festive concert, and then do the same in Beaconsfield later in the evening.
-
-
Quebec City firefighters called to five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia
A five-alarm fire at the Hotel Acadia in Quebec City drew 80 firefighters to the scene to put out the blaze that started on the roof.
Northern Ontario
-
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
-
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
London
-
‘I’m a bit conflicted’: London-area Croatian community celebrates win, but sad Canada eliminated
Dozens of soccer fans packed the Croatian-Canadian Centre in south London, Ont. knowing that no matter the result on the pitch, it was really going to be a win.
-
CP Holiday train to bring holiday festivities to London this week
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be bringing all the holiday cheer to London this coming week.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
-
'You can't ignore the sound of the drum': Hinode Taiko celebrates 40 years
A Winnipeg-based Japanese drum group is celebrating four decades of high energy beats.
-
Kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
Kitchener
-
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
-
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.
Calgary
-
Snow squall watch issued for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
-
Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuut’ina Nation
Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.
Saskatoon
-
'The beauty and the heartbreak of sport': Huskies football coach reflects on special season
The University of Saskatchewan football team returned to Saskatoon on Sunday to clear out their lockers for the last time this season.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
-
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Edmonton
-
Clover Bar landfill capping would be a 'significant reduction' in Edmonton's emissions
Thirteen years after closing to the public, Edmonton's Clover Bar landfill continues to release methane fumes, with plans to implement capture technology converting them into renewable biogas moving ahead.
-
Canada ends scoring drought at men's World Cup but can't hold off Croatia
Canada wasted little time Sunday ending its scoring drought at the men's World Cup via Alphonso Davies but could not hold off Croatia, losing 4-1 to end its hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout round.
-
Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver trustees set to vote on bringing police officers back into city schools
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is among those opposed to a motion that would see Vancouver reinstate the controversial School Liaison Officer program, which stations police in city schools.
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt
Highway 5 has reopened between Hope and Merritt after an hours-long closure Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.
Regina
-
Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
-
Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
-
Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.