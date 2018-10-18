

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





MRC des Collines police say a La Peche girl had an interesting item for show and tell at school.

Police report the five-year-old girl casually told her teacher at a La Peche elementary school on October 12 “look at what my mom put in my bag.”

Police say a plastic bag containing a few grams of cannabis was in the girl’s bag. The teacher seized the drugs and police were called in.

Child protection authorities were also notified.

Police say “steps were taken with the parents concerning the incident but no charges will be filed.”