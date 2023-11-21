OTTAWA
Ottawa

KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening

U.S. band KISS performs during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday June 16, 2022. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) U.S. band KISS performs during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday June 16, 2022. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Canadian Tire Centre shared the band's statement on social media saying that the show was cancelled because of "an unforeseen illness in the band party."

KISS was scheduled to play in Ottawa Tuesday evening as part of its End of the Road Tour, but word of the cancellation came just before doors were set to open. Fans had already arrived at the arena, only to be told the show would not go on.

The band described the Ottawa date as among the "absolute final shows" of its final tour. It's unclear if the show will be rescheduled. KISS is scheduled to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday.

The End of the Road Tour began in 2018 and KISS played at the Canadian Tire Centre in April 2019. The tour is slated to end for good in December with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

Ticketmaster said on its website that no action is required to obtain a refund because of the cancellation. 

"It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," Ticketmaster said.

