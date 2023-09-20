Kingston police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing vending machines

Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects accused of several thefts in the city's north end.

According to police, the same individuals have been spotted on surveillance video in the area of Binnington Court stealing numerous items, including tires and vending machines.

The male suspect is described as white, with a thin build. He often rides a bicycle. This suspect also has been seen walking with a distinct shuffle or irregular step, police said.

The female suspect is described as white, with a medium build and brown shoulder length or longer hair.

Police are also looking for information about a dark coloured blue or grey four-door hatchback that the suspects used. The vehicle has distinct full-length roof racks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.