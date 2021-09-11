KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Kryn Stanley is described as white, 5-foot-2, with a slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of Kryn Stanley is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively, you can call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.