The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health unit is clamping down on gatherings amid a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza issued a Section 22 class order Monday to prohibit large gatherings. It also places new restrictions on indoor dining and alcohol sales at certain hours.

“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” Oglaza said in a press release. “We are issuing this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations.”

The order comes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and will remain in place until 11:59 a.m. the following Monday, Dec. 20.

Under the order, residents of the KFL&A region are prohibited from hosting or attending indoor or outdoor social gatherings or organized public events with more than five people.

Businesses that offer food and drink must also adhere to the following rules:

Be closed to the public for indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Pick up and take out is permitted.

Not sell or serve alcohol except between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. No consumption of alcohol is permitted in the business or place between the hours of 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Ensure all patrons are seated when served. Pick up and take out is exempt from this requirement.

Seat no more than four (4) persons to a table.

Not allow dancing, singing, or live performances of music. Volume of music is low enough to allow for normal conversation.

“We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe. We all have a responsibility to adhere to public health measures—monitor for symptoms, stay home when ill, reduce social contacts, and avoid social gatherings,” Oglaza said.

Failure to comply with these new restrictions can result in fines of up to $5,000 for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues.

Late last week, KFL&A Public Health issued new self-isolation guidelines and said there were more than 100 suspected cases of the Omicron variant in the region.

Queen's University declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the student community and cancelled all in-person exams.