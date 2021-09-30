KINGSTON, ONT. -- A Kingston, Ont. bar has had its liquor licence temporarily suspended after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario alleges it violated Ontario's COVID-19 regulations, including the new vaccine passport.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issued an Order of Interim Suspension of the liquor licence for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, located on Progress Avenue in Kingston for "reasons of public interest and safety." The regulator is moving to revoke the liquor licence for the establishment.

The ACQO says the liquor licence suspension comes after City of Kingston bylaw officials charged the establishment with violations of the Reopening Act of Ontario.

The J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub Facebook page shows a picture of the sign on the establishment, saying, "Say no to vax passports. All welcome at J.A.K.K's."

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says its Compliance Officials (COs) visited the establishment on Sept. 10 and met with the licensee, two weeks before Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccination passport was introduced.

"During the inspection, the COs provided education to the licensee regarding the requirements of the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act (ROA)," said the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

"The licensee responded that he did not intend to comply with the ROA. There was signage posted at the establishment indicating that it would not comply with the ROA requirements."

After receiving several complaints regarding the establishment's non-compliance with the Reopening Act of Ontario, Kingston Bylaw officers visited J.A.K.K. Tuesdays on September 23 and observed non-compliance," said the AGCO. On Sept. 24, Kingston Bylaw charged the licensee with violations.

"An AGCO CO attended the premises after the provincial offences notices were served on the establishment and on the licensee. The CO made observations and noted that the licensee continued to act contrary to the ROA," said the AGCO.

"As a result, the Registrar considers it to be necessary in the public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence."

As of Sept. 22, Ontario requires proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses, including indoor dining.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke the establishments liquor licence for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act, including the requirement that the licence holder act and carry on business in accordance with the law.