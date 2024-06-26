Man injured in afternoon Rideau Street assault

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured following an assault at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says emergency crews responded after receiving a report of an assault at approximately 1:20 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital in stable condition where his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time and there is no known risk to public safety, Ottawa police say.

An investigation is ongoing.