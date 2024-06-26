OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Youth charged in vandalism spree in Morrisburg, Ont. that included Canada goose being killed

    A viewing platform and some benches at Morrisburg Waterfront Park were vandalized the weekend of June 7, 2024. (OPP/handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police say three young people are accused of a vandalism spree in Morrisburg, Ont. that also resulted in a young Canada goose being killed.

    The incident took place over the June 7 weekend, police said. Several trees were damaged, and benches, washrooms and a viewing platform were vandalized. Police said $19,000 of damage was done. 

    In a news release Wednesday, OPP said one young person has now been charged with mischief, one has been referred to a youth diversion program and the third has been warned regarding damage done at the Morrisburg Docks near Morrisburg Beach.

    The 17-year-old facing the mischief charge is due in court in Cornwall in July.

    The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

