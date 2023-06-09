Kemptville's Hey Day sale welcomes treasure hunters this weekend
There will be bargain hunting in Kemptville Friday night and Saturday, as one of the largest indoor garage sales returns after a three-year pandemic hiatus.
The North Grenville Municipal Centre is packed with goodies, as the 60th annual Hey Day welcomes the public.
"It's a bargain hunters paradise. There are treasures here, definitely treasures!" Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer Jolene Stover tells CTV News Ottawa.
"It's just a mad dash when the doors open," she laughed.
There are 24 different sections of items spread out inside the centre, including clothing, sporting goods, furniture and toys.
"It's huge! You won't believe it when you come in, you'll just be absolutely amazed on how much stuff we have here," said Hey Day Co-Chair Jean Gallant.
"We're really, really, excited about it," Gallant said. "We had cars lined up to the road (to donate). We were absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity."
The Hey Day sale runs Friday night and Saturday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. Proceeds support the Kemptville District Hospital. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Hey Day is a put on by the Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary, with help from hundreds of volunteers.
It's their biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will go right back to the hospital to purchase new equipment.
"Right now the hospital is raising funds for a new CT scanner which we really need here in Kemptville instead of going to Ottawa for a scan," Gallant said.
"Earlier this year, we donated some money and it was used for a portable nursing station, four patient beds, and we had a heart monitor in there, that kind of things," she added.
The last Hey Day was held in 2019 and raised $38,000.
The Hey Day sale runs Friday night and Saturday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
This sale includes everything from electronics, to fine china and even everything in between.
"We have a huge what have you section, so if something doesn't fit then that's where we put it," Gallant said with a laugh.
"We have a couple things we can't talk about or show on camera," Stover said. "We have a suit of armour statue, and somebody dropped off a hand beater that was purchased at the very first Hey Day 63 years ago for 50 cents!"
Prices range from $0.50 to hundreds of dollars, and it's cash only. The auxiliary is also holding a silent auction and 50/50 draw.
"The last three years, not having Hey Day has been a huge loss to the auxiliary," Stover said. The auxiliary mission is to raise money for the Kemptville District Hospital and every cent that we raise here today is going to go towards our fundraising efforts."
"It's worth the drive, wherever you are coming from," she said
Multiple local charities will also benefit after the sale ends, receiving any items that are left over
"It just touches me so deeply," Gallant said. "Everybody coming together to support it and raise funds for our hospital, that wouldn't otherwise be there."
Hey Day runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is free.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
BREAKING | Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Here's what you should know about wildfire home insurance policies
Amid raging wildfires in western and eastern provinces, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, Craig Stewart, shares what residents need to know about wildfire policy coverage.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Shelburne wildfire evacuation rescinded, highway reopened
Nova Scotia has lifted its mandatory evacuation order for Shelburne County, in the area where the largest recorded wildfire in provincial history has been burning for about two weeks.
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
French firefighters arrive in Quebec to help fight wildfires; evacuees to receive $1,500 in compensation
The arrival of firefighters from France and New Brunswick is expected to bolster efforts to contain and control the large number of fires burning across Quebec in what's expected to be a marathon wildfire season, officials said Friday. Maite Blanchette Vezina, the province's minister of forests and natural resources, said the situation in the province remains critical but is improving.
-
Man dies from injuries after beating outside Orange Julep; police open homicide investigation
A 50-year-old man who was severely beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's famed Orange Julep restaurant last month has died of his injuries, police said Friday. The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday following the May 31 altercation. The Montreal police service's major crime unit is now investigating the man's death as the city's 10th homicide of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
3 kids from Muskoka area found after OPP issued public appeal
Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl who were reported missing have been found safe.
-
Forest fires mean no Canada Day fireworks in Timmins
Canada Day celebrations in Timmins will not include a fireworks display this year, the city announced Friday.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Woman riding mobility scooter struck by vehicle in south London, Ont.
Just after 9 a.m. a woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a white pickup while she was crossing southbound on Wharncliffe Road at Southdale Road.
-
Neighbours warn of near collisions and injury at busy London intersection
Residents said a London, Ont. intersection is confusing, poorly designed and dangerous — and they want immediate action to fix it. They are concerned about the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation vehicle.
-
Fifth suspicious fire under investigation in Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another suspicious fire in Mount Forest, bringing the total to five fires in five days.
-
Six Nations' Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Saskatoon police seize more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes in record bust
Saskatoon police have seized more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes a record-breaking investigation.
-
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Vancouver
-
31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT
Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Police investigating 'multiple suspicious deaths' in Kelowna home
Mounties in Kelowna say two people are dead after an incident at a home in the city's Upper Mission area Thursday night.
-
120-year-old temperature record broken Thursday in B.C.
There were 20 high-temperature records broken across B.C. on Thursday, including one from 1903.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
-
Bear spray incident shuts down new Wascana Pool on opening day
Following a reported bear spray incident, Regina’s Wascana Pool was shut down on the day of its much-anticipated reopening.
-
Judge rules past events inadmissible as evidence in trial for Regina mother accused of killing son
A judge has ruled that events leading up to the death of Chelsea Whitby’s 18-month-old son will not be admissible as evidence.