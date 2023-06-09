Kemptville's Hey Day sale welcomes treasure hunters this weekend

There will be bargain hunting in Kemptville Friday night and Saturday, as one of the largest indoor garage sales returns after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

The North Grenville Municipal Centre is packed with goodies, as the 60th annual Hey Day welcomes the public.

"It's a bargain hunters paradise. There are treasures here, definitely treasures!" Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer Jolene Stover tells CTV News Ottawa.

"It's just a mad dash when the doors open," she laughed.

There are 24 different sections of items spread out inside the centre, including clothing, sporting goods, furniture and toys.

"It's huge! You won't believe it when you come in, you'll just be absolutely amazed on how much stuff we have here," said Hey Day Co-Chair Jean Gallant.

"We're really, really, excited about it," Gallant said. "We had cars lined up to the road (to donate). We were absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity."

The Hey Day sale runs Friday night and Saturday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. Proceeds support the Kemptville District Hospital. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Hey Day is a put on by the Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary, with help from hundreds of volunteers.

It's their biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will go right back to the hospital to purchase new equipment.

"Right now the hospital is raising funds for a new CT scanner which we really need here in Kemptville instead of going to Ottawa for a scan," Gallant said.

"Earlier this year, we donated some money and it was used for a portable nursing station, four patient beds, and we had a heart monitor in there, that kind of things," she added.

The last Hey Day was held in 2019 and raised $38,000.

This sale includes everything from electronics, to fine china and even everything in between.

"We have a huge what have you section, so if something doesn't fit then that's where we put it," Gallant said with a laugh.

"We have a couple things we can't talk about or show on camera," Stover said. "We have a suit of armour statue, and somebody dropped off a hand beater that was purchased at the very first Hey Day 63 years ago for 50 cents!"

Prices range from $0.50 to hundreds of dollars, and it's cash only. The auxiliary is also holding a silent auction and 50/50 draw.

"The last three years, not having Hey Day has been a huge loss to the auxiliary," Stover said. The auxiliary mission is to raise money for the Kemptville District Hospital and every cent that we raise here today is going to go towards our fundraising efforts."

"It's worth the drive, wherever you are coming from," she said

Multiple local charities will also benefit after the sale ends, receiving any items that are left over

"It just touches me so deeply," Gallant said. "Everybody coming together to support it and raise funds for our hospital, that wouldn't otherwise be there."

Hey Day runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free.