OTTAWA -- A 29-year-old Kemptville man is facing charges in connection to four commercial robberies in Ottawa's south end since the start of the year.

Ottawa Police say a suspect entered the following businesses with his face covered and demanded money:

Jan. 7: business on Beaverwood Drive

Jan 12: business on Osgoode Main Street

Feb. 22: business on Victoria Street

Police say on Feb. 24, a suspect entered a business on Mitch Owens Drive with his face covered, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Responding officers obtained information that the suspect was headed to Kemptville. Ontario Provincial Police officers located and arrested the suspect.

Nicholas Joyce-Labossiere of Kemptville is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent and one count of possession of a weapon.