OTTAWA -- Kanata-Carleton Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon will not be seeking re-election in the next federal election.

"Unfortunately, I must share some disappointing news with you today," said McCrimmon in a post on Twitter Sunday evening.

"I am facing some health challenges which, though not insurmountable, will demand my ongoing effort and attention. Consequently, I cannot stand for re-election as your Member of Parliament."

McCrimmon was first elected Liberal MP for Kanata-Carleton in 2015. McCrimmon was re-elected in 2019, defeating Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey by 4,300 votes.

"I was not in any way pushed to make this decision. At the age of 64, it is time to make my health a priority," said McCrimmon.

"It is a painful realization that I cannot continue to serve you in the manner you so rightfully deserve and to the standard that I have always striven to achieve."

I am facing some health challenges which, though not insurmountable, will demand my ongoing effort and attention. Consequently, I cannot stand for re-election as your Member of Parliament. — Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) August 8, 2021

McCrimmon served as chair of the Standing Committee on National Defence during the 43rd Parliament.

"I acknowledge that the timing is undeniably difficult. I am also acutely aware and not insensitive to the fact that this will impact others, but I feel that to delay further would not be in the best interests of the people of Kanata-Carleton," said McCrimmon.

The Hill Times reported last month that Ottawa Coun. Jenna Sudds was considering running for the Liberal nomination in Kanata-Carleton if McCrimmon was not going to seek re-election.

McCrimmon is the second Liberal MP in Ottawa to announce they will not be seeking re-election in the next federal election. Ottawa Centre MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna announced in June she will not be seeking re-election.

On Twitter, McKenna said to McCrimmon, "I can only imagine how hard this decision is to make. But health must come first. You have done an incredible job representing the residents of Kanata-Carleton & I know you will continue to serve your community in different ways. Wishing you all the best."