Kanata students auction art to support Ukraine
A heartfelt message that reads “You’re so courageous” completes Jude Reid’s latest art piece, a tribute to those in Ukraine.
“The big heart in the centre shows the passion, the love, the feeling they have for their own country,” said Reid. His art is one of several pieces hanging in the halls of All Saints High School in Kanata.
“Everyone did one,” he said. “Ukrainian colours for the flag, the strings to bring everyone together.”
Each student’s art piece is open for public bidding to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, where the Russian military’s invasion of the country has led to thousands of casualties and displaced millions.
“I was thinking about all the kids and children would probably be panicking, parents who don’t know what to do,” said Grade 10 student Tatyana Jambo.
“Everyone is hurting, both Ukrainians and Russians,” added art student Katherine Justin. “It’s really important to me to keep that to heart and view everything in a compassionate way.”
The art sale involves selling both physical art and virtual reproductions. Every single donation will get a digital download of the work of art. The top 70 donations will receive one of the art pieces with a certificate of authenticity.
“We’ve had so many bids and this has only been up for a few days,” said Grade 11 student Amy Park.
The bidding is open until April 28, with money going to the Canada Ukraine Foundation. Teachers say initiatives like this not only help those abroad but also ignite this generation to find creative ways to make a global difference.
“I like art, personally; I want to do this as a career,” said Reid. “(The ability to) do a project that will help someone… send blankets to Ukraine and spread positivity and make the world a better place.”
