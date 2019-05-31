

CTV Ottawa





An application to have charges against an Ottawa Police constable stayed has been rejected.

Lawyers for Cst. Daniel Montsion had argued his right to a fair trial was compromised by what they called an “unacceptable state of negligence.”

But in court Friday, Justice Robert Kelly said the application did not establish Montsion’s rights had been infringed and that the trial will continue.

Montsion is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the 2016 death of Abidrahman Abdi.