Judge rejects application to stay charges against Cst. Daniel Montsion
Ottawa Police Constable Daniel Montsion is facing three criminal charges in connection to the July 24, 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 12:36PM EDT
An application to have charges against an Ottawa Police constable stayed has been rejected.
Lawyers for Cst. Daniel Montsion had argued his right to a fair trial was compromised by what they called an “unacceptable state of negligence.”
But in court Friday, Justice Robert Kelly said the application did not establish Montsion’s rights had been infringed and that the trial will continue.
Montsion is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the 2016 death of Abidrahman Abdi.
