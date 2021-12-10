Ottawa's longest serving mayor will not be seeking a fourth term.

Mayor Jim Watson has announced he will not be seeking re-election in the October 2022 municipal election.

"As I was awaiting the results of the 2018 election about three years ago, I made my decision – even before I knew the results – that if I was successful that night, it would be my last election as Mayor of Ottawa," said Watson in a message released on Twitter.

"The decision was both easy and tough. On the one hand, I loved almost every hour of every day and it was a true privilege and honour to serve as our city’s Mayor."

However, Watson says if he was going to have one more career, he needed to move on from elected office.

"So, for the first time in many years, my name won’t be on a ballot, as I turn my attention to finishing some important city building projects, and then bid adieu to the Mayor’s office in November 2022, after nearly 15 years representing the residents of Ottawa," said Watson.

