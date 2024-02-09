It's the warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history

Ottawa set a new record for warmest Feb. 9 in its history on Friday, as the mild temperatures and rain continues to affect the national capital region's winter festival.

The temperature hit 7.7 C at 1 p.m., setting a record for the warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 7.4 C set back in 1990. At 2 p.m., the temperature warmed up to 8.6 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 8 C on Friday.

With warm temperatures and rain in the forecast this weekend, the National Capital Commission has already said the Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for the second weekend of Winterlude.

"The cold weather of the past few days has allowed us to make some progress on the ice, however the upcoming rain and warm temperatures prevent us from reopening the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend," the NCC said in a statement on Thursday. "Staying off the Skateway protects the progress our ice experts have achieved so far and stops further damage from forecasted rain and warm weather."

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 4 C.

Saturday will see increasing cloudiness through the day. High 6 C. The record for warmest Feb. 10 in Ottawa is 7.2 C, set back in 1966.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High plus 1 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

Winterlude

The closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway is bad news for the second weekend of Winterlude.

The Ice Dragon Boat Festival has been cancelled for the Rideau Canal at Dow's Lake.

Capital Pride had scheduled the first-ever Pride Parade on the Rideau Canal Skateway for Sunday. There has been no word on whether the event has been moved to another venue.