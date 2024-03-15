It’s going to be rainy, cloudy in Ottawa Friday

Rain is coming back to Ottawa this Friday, as mild temperatures continue to linger around.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers late this afternoon and a high of 10 C. A low of -3 C and also a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for Friday night.

Rain showers will continue throughout the weekend.

Saturday will see a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 6 C and a low of -4 C.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.