    It's going to be rainy, cloudy in Ottawa Friday

    FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang FILE - A person shields themself from the rain as they walk along Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Rain is coming back to Ottawa this Friday, as mild temperatures continue to linger around.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers late this afternoon and a high of 10 C. A low of -3 C and also a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for Friday night.

    Rain showers will continue throughout the weekend.

    Saturday will see a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

    On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 6 C and a low of -4 C.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.

