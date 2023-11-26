It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas market time

As the countdown to Christmas is picking up steam, Christmas markets are popping up all over the national capital region.

On Sunday, the Canadian Museum of History, The National Arts Centre and Landsdowne Park hosted events that drew thousands of shoppers and onlookers, all looking for something more than just clicking through a webpage.

Nicole Bailey and Jillian Bosse are visiting from out of town; they heard about the Lansdowne Christmas Market and decided to have a look. Both like to support local businesses, find good deals, and make friendships along the way.

"It's lovely, the music is nice, the food is good, there are a lot of different options lot of different private vendors here," Bailey said, "It's nice to see all that."

Venders like Zoe Sztpa, the owner of Zoe's Corner, appreciate the in person connection. As the price of shipping has increased dramatically, Sztpa has refocused her business away from an online store, focusing instead in person sales.

Zoe's Corner, set up at a Christmas Market at the National Arts Centre. Nov. 26, 2023. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

"It's real nice to have the support of the community and it really makes it worth it," Sztpa said. "This time of year is really important for us because we rely on a big influx at the end of the year just to get us through January and February, which are usually slower months."

From now until Christmas Eve, there are more than 30 Christmas markets and craft shows in the capital.